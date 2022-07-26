Gujarat: Kejriwal to offer prayers at Somnath temple, campaign in Rajkot

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and interact with traders in Rajkot on Tuesday during his third visit to Gujarat where elections are due this year. The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached Gujarat on Monday evening.

He is scheduled to offer prayers at the temple of Lord Somnath in the state's Gir Somnath district before holding a town hall in Rajkot city.

After his visit to Ahmedabad and Surat this month, his focus is now on the Saurashtra region, which accounts for around 50 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in the state.

Kejriwal had interacted with people of the state on July 3 over the issue of free electricity in Ahmedabad.

He later promised up to 300 units of free electricity per month if the AAP is voted to power in Gujarat, on the lines of Punjab where the party recently formed government.

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due in December this year, the AAP has been positioning itself as an alternative to both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress. Kejriwal has claimed the AAP's worker base has grown larger than the Congress in Gujarat.

