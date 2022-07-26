PM Modi, ex-president Pratibha Patil call on President Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pratibha Patil and some governors called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Murmu, a former governor of Jharkhand, was sworn in as the 15th President of the country on Monday.

''Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, first time after her assumption of office yesterday,'' the President's Secretariat tweeted.

''Smt Pratibha Devisingh Patil, former president of India along with her daughter met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' it said in another tweet.

Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also met the President, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in separate tweets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)