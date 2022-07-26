Left Menu

No proposal under consideration for formation of a new state: Centre

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there was no proposal under consideration of the Centre regarding the creation of a new state in the country.

Updated: 26-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 15:40 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that there was no proposal under consideration of the Centre regarding the creation of a new state in the country. In a written reply to a question by Congress(I) MP Adoor Prakash, the minister said proposals or requests from various fora are received by the government regarding the creation of new states.

"However, presently there is no proposal under consideration with the government for the creation of any new state," he added. Nityanand also informed the House that Left-Wing terrorism in the country was declining. He added that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was providing training to security personnel of state security agencies as well as Public Sector Undertakings. (ANI)

