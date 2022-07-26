One year of Bommai govt: K'taka Congress gives 'zero' score

Giving a ''zero'' score for the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka, as it is all set to complete one year in office, the state Congress on Tuesday said sowing the seeds of hatred and destroying harmony were the only achievements of this administration, under which large-scale corruption has taken place.

The principal opposition party in the state assembly, also sought to rechristen BJP government's 'Janotsava' (celebration of people), the event organised to mark the occasion at Doddaballapur on July 28, which would be inaugurated by the saffron party's national president J P Nadda, as ''Bhrashtotsava'' (celebration of corruption).

State Congress President D K Shivakumar, Leaders of Opposition in state legislative assembly and council -- Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad -- held a joint press conference, during which they attacked the Bommai government, accusing it of having failed in all aspects.

''Bommai is celebrating one year in office on July 28, but actually it is three years since BJP came to power on July 26 -- two years under B S Yeddyurappa as CM and one year under Bommai. To show to people that he was not running the government under the shadow of Yediyurappa, Bommai is only celebrating one year of his rule,'' Siddaramaiah said.

''Yediyurappa at least tried to work escaping from the clutches of RSS, but he (Bommai) is completely caught under the clutches of RSS, and he is doing what they dictate,'' he said.

Stating that there was some confidence when Bommai took over as he had come from the Janata Parivar to BJP, the leader of Congress Legislature Party further said it is completely ''disappointing'' when one looks at one year of his administration.

''In his tenure, large scale corruption that had never happened in Karnataka's history has taken place. For the first time, contractors had to pay 40 per cent commission...there has been zero development... I will give zero score to this government, it should actually be negative, but I'm giving zero,'' he added.

Accusing the BJP governments at both the Centre and state of having betrayed and caused injustice to the people of the state, Siddaramaiah said they make claims about fast-paced development under ''double engine government'', but there has been complete injustice to Karnataka with regards to the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, devolution of funds and GST compensation.

Stating that not even 10 per cent of promises made to the people have been fulfilled by this government, the former chief minister said the law and order situation has completely deteriorated as the administration is supporting ''Manuwadis'', leading to issues such as hijab and halal among others.

KPCC chief Shivakumar alleged that Bengaluru has become the ''corruption capital'' of India under Bommai's rule. He said neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah were attending the one year celebrations as the government has not done anything worthy of it.

''Who has benefited after you (Bommai) came to power? List them out. No benefit to farmers, no employment to youth, only corruption -- PSI scam, 40 per cent corruption...BJP workers are behind rising incidents of moral policing. The education system has been ruined under you,'' he said.

Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Hariprasad, on his part, said the ruling BJP is synonymous with corruption, and implementing the Sangh Parivar's (RSS) ''secret agenda'' and action plan has been this government's achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)