Twenty killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

At least 20 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in eight districts of Bihar in the past 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. Kaimur district reported the highest number of seven deaths in lightning strikes, followed by four each in Bhojpur and Patna and one each in Jahanabad, Arwal, Rohtash, Siwan and Aurangabad.My deepest condolences to the affected families.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:22 IST
At least 20 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in eight districts of Bihar in the past 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced ex gratia of Rs four lakh for the next of kin of each deceased. Kaimur district reported the highest number of seven deaths in lightning strikes, followed by four each in Bhojpur and Patna and one each in Jahanabad, Arwal, Rohtash, Siwan and Aurangabad.

''My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia of Rs four lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased,'' the CM said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He also appealed to the people to keep vigil during bad weather and follow suggestions issued by the disaster management department.

''Stay at home and stay safe in bad weather,'' he said.

