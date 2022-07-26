Left Menu

Unfair to blame govt or judiciary for pending cases: Rijiju in LS

While raising such serious issues like pending cases, people should get into the details first, Rijiju said.He also objected to foul or inappropriate words being used to attack the courts.Judges work hard ...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:47 IST
Unfair to blame govt or judiciary for pending cases: Rijiju in LS
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it is unfair to blame the government or the judiciary for the pending cases and pointed out that while litigations are settled, double the number of cases are added to the courts' dockets every day.

Responding to a debate on the Family Court (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, he said it is a matter of concern that the number of pending cases is increasing -- from the present over 4.5 crore, they are nearing the 5-crore mark.

The minister was referring to the total number of cases pending in the Supreme Court, the 25 high courts and the lower courts.

''People question what the government, the law minister is doing. I feel sad. While raising such serious issues like pending cases, people should get into the details first,'' Rijiju said.

He also objected to foul or inappropriate words being used to attack the courts.

''Judges work hard ... there are judges who have settled hundreds of cases in a day ... they work from 9 am to 9 pm,'' he said.

The reason for pendency is ''something else'', Rijiju said.

''More cases are settled but double the number of cases are filed every day... People are becoming aware ... they approach courts for settling matter (disputes),'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
2
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
3
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022