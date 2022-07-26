Left Menu

UK leadership live debate interrupted after incident in studio

A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio. The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper and broadcast live, cut away after a loud bang, with one candidate Liz Truss looking visibly concerned.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:21 IST
UK leadership live debate interrupted after incident in studio

A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio.

The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper and broadcast live, cut away after a loud bang, with one candidate Liz Truss looking visibly concerned. "Oh my god," Truss, the British foreign minister, said.

A Sun reporter quoted a spokeswoman for News UK as saying there had been "a medical issue, it's not a security issue and the candidates are okay". The broadcast later resumed with the two candidates talking to the 10 invited audience members, although there was no sound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022