UK leadership live debate interrupted after incident in studio
A live debate between the two candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister came to a sudden halt on Wednesday when there was a loud crash in the studio. The debate, which was being hosted by Talk TV and the Sun newspaper and broadcast live, cut away after a loud bang, with one candidate Liz Truss looking visibly concerned.
A Sun reporter quoted a spokeswoman for News UK as saying there had been "a medical issue, it's not a security issue and the candidates are okay". The broadcast later resumed with the two candidates talking to the 10 invited audience members, although there was no sound.
