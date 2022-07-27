El Salvador's president announces plan to buy debt

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced on Tuesday a plan to launch a voluntary purchase offer to holders of Salvadoran sovereign debt bonds maturing between 2023 to 2025.

The Central American leader said on Twitter that the country has enough liquidity not only to pay commitments at maturity, but to buy debt in advance. The country has a public debt of about $24 billion as of March, according to data from the central bank.

"And we’ll do it at market price (understanding the market price will probably move upwards once we start buying all the available bonds," Bukele said in a tweet. Bukele revealed he is sending two bills to Congress on Tuesday to ensure funds are available for debt buybacks.

The operation is set to start in six weeks, according to the president's tweets.

