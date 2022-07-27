Biden and China's Xi expected to speak on Thursday, source says
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are expected to speak on Thursday, according to a source, on a call the White House said earlier would include the topics of Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The White House declined to comment on the timing of the call.
