Left Menu

AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 12:25 IST
AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week
Represenative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his ''unruly behavior'' in the House.

The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, and six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M, and CPI, were suspended for their unruly behavior in the House.

Soon after the House met for Question Hour at noon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh invoked Rule 256 and named Singh for tearing papers and throwing them at the Chair on Tuesday.

The deputy chairman said Singh's action was in utter disregard of rules and the authority of the Chair.

Soon thereafter, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh from the House for the remainder of the week.

The motion was adopted by voice vote, even as opposition members continued to raise uproar in the well of the house.

The deputy chairman asked Singh to leave the house soon after the motion was adopted.

Amid continued sloganeering by opposition members, the deputy chairman adjourned the House briefly for 15 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022