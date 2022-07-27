Left Menu

Congress workers protest outside Nagpur ED office against questioning of Sonia Gandhi

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-07-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 13:13 IST
Congress workers protest outside Nagpur ED office against questioning of Sonia Gandhi
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Congress workers on Wednesday chanted ''Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'' while protesting outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Nagpur against the questioning of party chief Sonia Gandhi by the probe agency.

A number of Congress leaders and workers gathered outside the ED's office in the Seminary Hills area here in Maharashtra to express solidarity with Gandhi, who recorded her statement for the third time before the agency in Delhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress workers sat in front of the ED's office here and chanted ''Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'' - words from a devotional song that had been popularised by Mahatma Gandhi.

They also raised slogans against the BJP-led central government.

Gandhi (75) has been questioned for over eight hours by the ED during the last two appearances where she faced 65-70 questions.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022