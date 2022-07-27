Left Menu

Good scheme started by UPA govt has practically perished: Chidambaram on subsidised LPG cylinder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:23 IST
Good scheme started by UPA govt has practically perished: Chidambaram on subsidised LPG cylinder
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the ''exorbitant'' price of the subsidized cylinder under the 'Ujjwala Yojana' is a ''spoiler'' and asserted that a good scheme of subsidized cooking gas started by the UPA has practically perished due to the ''callous attitude'' of the present government.

The measure of success of the Ujjwala scheme can be gauged only by the number of refills ordered by the beneficiary, Chidambaram said.

He said data shows that nearly 25 percent of beneficiaries order only one or two or three refills per year and in the remaining months they do not use LPG cylinders but use non-clean fuel.

''These are the poorest families among the beneficiaries. This proves conclusively that the exorbitant price of the subsidized cylinder (Rs 853) is the spoiler,'' the former Union minister said.

''A good scheme started by the UPA government has practically perished because of the callous attitude of the present Government. The Government's burden of subsidy has crashed from Rs 37,209 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 242 crore in 2021-22!'' Chidambaram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022