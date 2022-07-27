Left Menu

Police should take action without any biases: Siddaramaiah on BJP youth leader's murder

Condemning the killing of a BJP Yuva Morcha member, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked police to take action against the perpetrators without any biases.Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.I condemn the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:32 IST
Police should take action without any biases: Siddaramaiah on BJP youth leader's murder
Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the killing of a BJP Yuva Morcha member, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked police to take action against the perpetrators without any ''biases''.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

''I condemn the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada. Police should immediately arrest the murderers and prevent unrest in the region. Police should take action against the perpetrators without any biases,'' Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Another former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, questioning when this string of killings would end, asked about the BJP government's inaction after the similar killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga in February.

''...why BJP government is making no attempt to see to it that such killings don't happen, instead of showing activeness after instances of murder,'' he said in a tweet while noting that such bloodsheds happen when elections approach.

It is always the children from poor families who become victims of such killings, Kumaraswamy said, as he hit out at the government accusing it of inaction against ''unseen hands'' behind such killings.

Tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported following the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022