Police should take action without any biases: Siddaramaiah on BJP youth leader's murder

Condemning the killing of a BJP Yuva Morcha member, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday asked police to take action against the perpetrators without any ''biases''.

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

''I condemn the murder of Bajrang Dal leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada. Police should immediately arrest the murderers and prevent unrest in the region. Police should take action against the perpetrators without any biases,'' Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Another former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, questioning when this string of killings would end, asked about the BJP government's inaction after the similar killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga in February.

''...why BJP government is making no attempt to see to it that such killings don't happen, instead of showing activeness after instances of murder,'' he said in a tweet while noting that such bloodsheds happen when elections approach.

It is always the children from poor families who become victims of such killings, Kumaraswamy said, as he hit out at the government accusing it of inaction against ''unseen hands'' behind such killings.

Tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported following the murder.

