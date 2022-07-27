Left Menu

The then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had envisioned a multi-faceted role for this force according to the changing needs of the newly independent nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 17:36 IST
Amit Shah greets Central Reserve Police Force personnel on Raising Day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah has greeted the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its Raising Day. In a tweet, the Home Minister said with its valour, CRPF has not only made a unique contribution in keeping the security of the country intact, but has also created a glorious history of valour, which every Indian is proud of. I congratulate the Jawans of the CRPF on the Raising Day and salute their service and dedication to the Nation.

The Central Reserve Police Force was established on 27 July, 1939 as the Crown Representative Police. After Independence, this force was named Central Reserve Police Force by an Act of Parliament on 28 December 1949. The then Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had envisioned a multi-faceted role for this force according to the changing needs of the newly independent nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

