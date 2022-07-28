Left Menu

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Aug 7

Updated: 28-07-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 10:48 IST
PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Aug 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy will be discussed, official sources said on Thursday.

The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several union ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.

The Governing Council meets regularly, and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

