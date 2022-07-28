Rajya Sabha adjourned for third time till 3 pm

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for almost an hour till 3 pm on Thursday due to opposition uproar over demand for a discussion on price rise, suspension of members, and the Gujarat hooch tragedy.

As soon as the House resumed in the afternoon, the opposition led by AAP members trooped into the well and continued raising slogans.

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva in the Chair repeatedly requested the members to go back to their seats and then raise their issues. But they refused to budge.

Many members on the treasury side were also standing on their seats to lodge protest against the ''sexist'' remark of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had sought an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remark.

Siva asked the three suspended members -- AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak as well as independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan -- to withdraw from the House. The Upper House had passed a resolution to suspend the three members for the rest of the week due to ''unruly behavior''. However, the suspended member did not leave the House.

As the opposition members continued their sloganeering and many of them remained in the well, the Chair adjourned the House for the third time till 3 pm.

So far, 23 members of the opposition parties have been suspended by the Rajya Sabha for ''unruly behavior''.

The House had to take up The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing this afternoon.

