Mexico will not suffer recession in 2023, president says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 28-07-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 20:13 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico will not enter an economic recession in 2023.
"We are not going to have problems, we have already faced the most difficult, the most painful, the damage caused by the pandemic," he said during his regular morning news conference.
