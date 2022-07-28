T'gana BJP invites senior leaders to 3rd phase of 'padayatra'

The BJP in Telangana has invited its senior leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to attend the third phase of 'padayatra' of its State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar which begins on August 2. The ''padayatra' would begin at Yadadri, the abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha, and conclude at Warangal.

The BJP's State unit has invited Fadnavis as the chief guest for a public meeting to be organised on the first day of 'padayatra' and confirmation on his participation is expected in a day or two, State BJP vice-president G Manohar Reddy said on Thursday.

Top leaders like BJP national president J P Nadda are being invited to the public meeting to be organised at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of 'padayatra' , he said.

Sanjay Kumar had conducted the first phase of his 'padayatra' last year and the second phase of the walkathon in April this year.

