Left Menu

Report into alleged land scam at Amritsar village handed over to CM Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:03 IST
Report into alleged land scam at Amritsar village handed over to CM Mann
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Thursday submitted a probe report into the alleged land scam at a village in Amritsar to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Dhaliwal said his department had constituted a three-member investigation team to probe the alleged scam at Bhagatpura village.

In a statement here, the minister said the land was sold to Alpha International City by the village panchayat. He said after the formation of the AAP government, the alleged scam and many other violations in the land deal came to his knowledge, following which, he asked officials to look into the matter by constituting a three-member committee.

The report has now been handed over to CM Mann, the minister said.

Last month, Dhaliwal had said the three-member committee would probe the alleged scam of handing over prime panchayat land to a ''coloniser'' by former Congress minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

Dhaliwal had then accused Bajwa of illegally allowing the sale of the panchayat land even though the model code of conduct was in force.

Dhaliwal had said a letter for this permission was issued on March 11, a day after the 2022 state assembly election results were declared. The AAP had won the elections.

Dhaliwal had also said the former minister had no right to grant permission at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022