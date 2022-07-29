Left Menu

Haryana Cong to hold day-long 'Chintan Shivir' in Panchkula on Aug 1

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:03 IST
Haryana Cong to hold day-long 'Chintan Shivir' in Panchkula on Aug 1
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Congress will be hold a day-long 'Chintan Shivir' in Panchkula on August 1 to discuss the strategy to reach out to people over ''burning issues'' including inflation, unemployment and ''misuse'' of probe agencies by the Centre.

In the brainstorming session, the party will also chalk out details regarding a padyatra (foot march) in every district of the state from August 9 to 15 as part of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said a senior Haryana Congress leader on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents, party MPs, MLAs from Haryana, former MPs and ex-legislators from the state, AICC office bearers AICC Secretary, CWC members from state, party candidates who contested previous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls are among those who have been invited to attend the event.

Asked whether Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana affairs, Vivek Bansal, was also among those who have been invited or informed about the event, State Congress chief Udai Bhan said, ''We have communicated to all concerned and everyone should come''.

He, however, downplayed reports which suggested that Bansal had not been invited or informed about the event.

Notably, Bansal had recently come under attack from senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma's win in last month's Rajya Sabha polls.

Maken had taken a dig at Bansal while speaking to reporters here recently and said the Congress' authorised polling agent for the Rajya Sabha polls, who was shown every single vote, had maintained until last that ''we got 30 single preference votes, whereas only 29 single preference votes were cast''.

Congress has 31 MLAs in the 90-member state assembly and the numbers were enough to secure Maken's win. However, party legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voted while another vote was declared invalid.

About the Chintan Shivir, Bhan said, strategy for going to the public and making them aware about various ''burning issues'' including inflation, unemployment and ''misuse'' of probe agencies by the Centre will be discussed.

He alleged that senior Congress leaders and leaders of other opposition parties were being involved in ''false cases'' and ''harassed'' at the behest of the BJP led central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022