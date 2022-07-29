Haryana Cong to hold day-long 'Chintan Shivir' in Panchkula on Aug 1

Haryana Congress will be hold a day-long 'Chintan Shivir' in Panchkula on August 1 to discuss the strategy to reach out to people over ''burning issues'' including inflation, unemployment and ''misuse'' of probe agencies by the Centre.

In the brainstorming session, the party will also chalk out details regarding a padyatra (foot march) in every district of the state from August 9 to 15 as part of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, said a senior Haryana Congress leader on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents, party MPs, MLAs from Haryana, former MPs and ex-legislators from the state, AICC office bearers AICC Secretary, CWC members from state, party candidates who contested previous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls are among those who have been invited to attend the event.

Asked whether Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana affairs, Vivek Bansal, was also among those who have been invited or informed about the event, State Congress chief Udai Bhan said, ''We have communicated to all concerned and everyone should come''.

He, however, downplayed reports which suggested that Bansal had not been invited or informed about the event.

Notably, Bansal had recently come under attack from senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma's win in last month's Rajya Sabha polls.

Maken had taken a dig at Bansal while speaking to reporters here recently and said the Congress' authorised polling agent for the Rajya Sabha polls, who was shown every single vote, had maintained until last that ''we got 30 single preference votes, whereas only 29 single preference votes were cast''.

Congress has 31 MLAs in the 90-member state assembly and the numbers were enough to secure Maken's win. However, party legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voted while another vote was declared invalid.

About the Chintan Shivir, Bhan said, strategy for going to the public and making them aware about various ''burning issues'' including inflation, unemployment and ''misuse'' of probe agencies by the Centre will be discussed.

He alleged that senior Congress leaders and leaders of other opposition parties were being involved in ''false cases'' and ''harassed'' at the behest of the BJP led central government.

