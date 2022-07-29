Left Menu

Majority of U.S. House backs sweeping semiconductor bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:35 IST
Majority of U.S. House backs sweeping semiconductor bill
The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed sweeping legislation to subsidize the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with companies in China and other countries.

As voting continued, the tally was 239 to 181, as at least 23 Republicans joined Democrats in backing the legislation. Passage sends it to the White House, where President Joe Biden has said he will sign it into law.

