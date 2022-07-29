MP: Congress' Digvijaya Singh holds policeman by the collar, CM Chouhan condemns act

Congress MP and senior leader Digvijaya Singh entered into a scuffle with police personnel and held one of them by their collar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh earlier on Friday. Condemning the former chief minister's action, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that such behaviour does not suit a former CM of the state.

"Such indecent behaviour doesn't suit an ex-CM. He holds a policeman by his collar, shouts and attempts to breach the Collectorate Gate. It is disrespectful," CM Chouhan said adding that wins and losses happen in democracy. "Wins and losses continue in a democracy. But who gave the right to hold a cop by his collar? I condemn this," he said.

According to CM Chouhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 20,613 Gram Panchayats, unopposed in 614 of these in MP local body polls. "BJP has never achieved such a great victory, the party lives in every home now. Of 22,924 total gram panchayats, 20,613 were won by BJP -unopposed on 614. Congress is backed to a corner," MP CM said after the results of the local body polls.

Earlier in the day, a scuffle broke out between Digvijaya Singh and BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang outside the District Panchayat office in Bhopal after the Congress alleged that "nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates". Congress further added that police and administration were working under the pressure of government during the local body polls.

Workers of BJP and Congress created a ruckus by gathering outside the Zilla Panchayat office in Bhopal on a large scale. Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP was bringing government cars full of people to cast votes.

"Anyone who is uneducated or not fit to cast their vote can get another family member to do it. But here nine votes were cast with fake medical certificates. They are bringing government cars full of people who cast votes. It's a violation of election rules," Digvijaya Singh said. BJP Minister Bhupendra Singh also reached the District Panchayat office in the day, where Congressmen protested fiercely and did not let his vehicle enter the premises of the panchayat building.

Former CM Digvijay Singh and MLA Kari Masood did not allow Bhupendra Singh's car to go inside the panchayat building. Former CM and MLA Masood stood in front of the car. "This is my personal car. I am a minister and have the security that is given to a minister," Bhupendra Singh had said. (ANI)

