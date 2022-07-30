Left Menu

CM's advisor attacks BJP Chief Satish Poonia for remark against Gehlot

If you have the guts, then fight the election from Amber constituency this time, Lodha, who is also an advisor to the CM, said in a tweet.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Independent legislator from Sirohi Sanyam Lodha on Saturday attacked state BJP President Satish Poonia for his remarks against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a public forum where he called the CM “star campaigner” for BJP. Poonia, when asked on Friday about any creditworthy work done by Gehlot, had said Gehlot deserves respect but he is the “biggest star campaigner” for the BJP in its campaign to make India ''Congress-free.'' Gehlot will prove to be Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar for Congress and that's why he likes him, Poonia had said.

Replying to Poonia, Lodha said that the BJP president has won the election for the first time only after losing twice.

He challenged him to contest again from his existing constituency to know the situation of Congress in the country.

''Satish Poonia ji, you have won the assembly election for the first time after losing twice earlier. If you have the guts, then fight the election from Amber constituency this time,” Lodha, who is also an advisor to the CM, said in a tweet. “You will come to know how much Congress-free Amber constituency has become,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

