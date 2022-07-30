Offs on Fridays at schools is attempt to impose Sharia: Giriraj

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday waded into the controversy over Urdu medium schools of Bihar observing weekly holidays on Fridays.

Singh, who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, dubbed the provision an attempt to ''impose Sharia''.

''Since childhood, we have known that schools and offices remain shut on Sundays. Holidays in some institutions on Fridays seems to me an attempt to impose Sharia code for the benefit of one community,'' said the firebrand BJP leader who remains in news for outbursts against ''politics of appeasement''.

He was replying to queries from journalists about the provision, which has been in place for years but has now become a bone of contention between the BJP and other parties, most notably Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), its largest ally. Interestingly, though, BJP ministers in the state cabinet, including Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad who is the party's leader in the assembly, have been trying to steer clear of the controversy.

