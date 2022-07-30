Left Menu

West Bengal: 3 Cong MLAs from Jharkhand nabbed in Howrah with huge cash

West Bengal Police on Saturday nabbed three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand with a huge amount of cash in Howrah.

ANI | Howrah (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:19 IST
West Bengal: 3 Cong MLAs from Jharkhand nabbed in Howrah with huge cash
Cash recovered from vehicle of Jharkhand Congress MLAs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Police on Saturday nabbed three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand with a huge amount of cash in Howrah. The apprehended legislators include Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira. The huge cash was recovered from their cars in Howarah on Saturday evening.

"We have nabbed 3 MLAs of Congress from Jharkhand namely Irfan Ansari, MLA from Jamtara, Rajesh Kachhap, MLA from Khijri and Naman Bixal, MLA from Kolebira with huge amounts of cash. We would only be able to count it once counting machines come," said Swati Bhangalia, Superintendent of Police, Howrah. Following the incident, Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government in Jharkhand and said since the formation of the government in the state corruption is rampant.

"Ever since their government came to power, corruption is on a rise. Earlier too, large amounts of cash were caught in Jharkhand at officers' homes. They use the public's hard-earned money for other purposes. Police caught them and it came to light," Aditya Sahu, Jharkhand BJP state general secretary told ANI. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress alleged a conspiracy by the BJP to destabilise the state government.

"It is in BJP's nature to try and destabilize any government which is not theirs. The same has been done against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government. The only reason they were given money (by BJP) is to make the government fall," Bandhu Tirkey, Jharkhand Congress working President told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

At least 16 die in 'epic' Kentucky floods, including 6 children

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022