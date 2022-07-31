Left Menu

Amit Shah to participate in BJP National Working Committee meeting in Patna

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will visit Patna to participate in the closing ceremony of the Joint National Working Committee meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 12:58 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will visit Patna to participate in the closing ceremony of the Joint National Working Committee meeting. "Today, I will be in Bihar, the land of knowledge and hard work, which has always given inspiration to protect the country and democracy. Here in Patna, in the closing ceremony of the BJP Joint National Working Committee, I will interact with my workers and colleagues from all over the country," Shah said in a tweet.

The closing session will be held at Gyan Bhawan from 4 pm on Sunday. Shah will participate in the closing ceremony along with BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda. Nadda, who arrived on Saturday in Patna will also attend a two-day meeting of the Joint National Working Committee.

While inaugurating "Gram Sansad" program in Bihar's Patna, Nadda said that over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on a single portal. Addressing the Bihar Gram Sansad Chapter-II program in Patna Nadda said, "Over 2.63 lakh panchayat profiles have been uploaded on the portal. And a whopping Rs 5.9 thousand crores has been allocated to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan."

He further said, "In order to revamp our Panchayats, a single interface has been created. All the development agendas meant specifically for panchayats have been consolidated on a single portal. So that our Rural Development Minister can monitor progress on a computer screen sitting in one place." During the program, the BJP leader said the "Gram Swaraj" was the idea of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The idea of Gram Swaraj was laid by Mahatma Gandhi. The leaders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP have done the work to give it a shape by implementing it on the ideological background," Nadda said. This will be the first time that this meeting of the BJP is being held in Bihar.

Even though Assembly elections in Bihar are 3 years away, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with the Janata Dal-United in the state, has already started the preparations. The BJP is holding the 'Prawas Programme' as a part of which the party officials are staying in various Assembly constituencies in Bihar on July 28 and 29 to take feedback from the people.

Earlier, state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal and co-in charge for Bihar Harish Dwivedi said at a joint press conference that Nadda will be setting the tone on an inaugural day on July 30, while Home Minister Amit Shah will wrap up the function a day later, i.e., on July 31. More than 400 officials and workers from various fronts will attend the meeting.

On July 31, Nadda will inaugurate BJP district offices in 16 districts from Patna BJP state office and lay the foundation stone for the construction of buildings in 7 districts. (ANI)

