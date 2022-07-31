Left Menu

Philippine ex-President Fidel Ramos dies - Rappler news site

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 31-07-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 15:34 IST
Philippine ex-President Fidel Ramos dies - Rappler news site
Fidel Ramos Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine former President Fidel Ramos, who ruled the Southeast Asian country between 1992 and 1998, died on Sunday aged 94, online news site Rappler reported, citing his niece.

Ramos, who held high-ranking security roles before becoming president, was hailed by many as a hero of the 1986 People Power uprising that toppled the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr, the father, and namesake of the recently elected Philippine leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022