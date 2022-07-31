Left Menu

Jharkhand den of corruption: BJP after arrest of 3 Cong MLAs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 17:15 IST
Jharkhand has become a ''den of corruption'', the BJP alleged on Sunday, hitting back at the Congress for over the arrest of its three MLAs from West Bengal with a large amount of cash.

The Congress on Sunday suspended three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in Howrah and accused the BJP of attempting to topple its coalition government in the state.

The entire Congress leadership, be it a big leader or small, is involved in corruption in the state, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam alleged.

He accused the party of trying to shift the blame to it for the alleged corruption of its MLAs.

Citing a recent probe by the Enforcement Directorate, Islam said officials linked to Chief Minister Hemant Soren have been nabbed for suspected corruption and now the entire country has seen three Congress MLAs travelling to Bengal with a large amount of cash.

''The Congress has been exposed again. Corruption has reached huge proportions in Jharkhand. The state government has been frequently involved in graft and the state has become a den of corruption,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

