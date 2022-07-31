Jharkhand den of corruption: BJP after arrest of 3 Cong MLAs

Jharkhand has become a ''den of corruption'', the BJP alleged on Sunday, hitting back at the Congress over the arrest of its three MLAs from the state in West Bengal carrying a large amount of cash.

The Congress on Sunday suspended three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in Howrah, and accused the BJP of attempting to topple its coalition government in the state.

Rejecting the charge, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam accused Congress of shifting the blame for its own legislators' corruption.

The entire Congress leadership, be it a big leader or small, is involved in corruption in the state, he alleged.

Citing a recent probe by the Enforcement Directorate, Islam said officials linked to Chief Minister Hemant Soren have been nabbed for suspected corruption and now the entire country has seen three Congress MLAs traveling to Bengal with a large amount of cash.

''The Congress has been exposed again. Corruption has reached huge proportions in Jharkhand. The state government has been frequently involved in graft and the state has become a den of corruption,'' he alleged.

The three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap, and Naman Bixal Kongar -- were arrested on Sunday, a day after Rs 49 lakh in cash was recovered from their SUV, which was intercepted on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in neighboring West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)