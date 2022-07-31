Left Menu

ED action on Sanjay Raut reflection of BJP’s vendetta politics: TMC

I am going to be arrested, Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was taken there from his residence.TMC MP Santanu Sen slammed the ED raids as a reflection of vendetta politics.This is an attempt to stifle opposition voices both inside and outside Parliament.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 19:25 IST
ED action on Sanjay Raut reflection of BJP’s vendetta politics: TMC
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC on Sunday described the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut as an attempt to stifle ''opposition voices'' by the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said he won’t bow down and quit the party, shortly before being herded into the south Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) whose team conducted a search at his residence in connection with a money laundering case.

“They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested,” Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was taken there from his residence.

TMC MP Santanu Sen slammed the ED raids as a reflection of vendetta politics.

''This is an attempt to stifle opposition voices both inside and outside Parliament. Inside Parliament, you (BJP-led Centre) get opposition MPs suspended and outside, you use central agencies to threaten opposition leaders,'' the TMC MP told reporters.

''The raid on Sanjay Raut's residence is a reflection of vendetta politics,'' Sen added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022