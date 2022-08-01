Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge supports Sanjay Raut, says govt trying to suppress Opposition

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the government is trying to suppress the Opposition in Parliament by harassing Opposition leaders and that Sanjay Raut will fight legally.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 13:09 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge supports Sanjay Raut, says govt trying to suppress Opposition
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo Credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the government is trying to suppress the Opposition in Parliament by harassing Opposition leaders and that Sanjay Raut will fight legally. While talking to ANI, Rajya Sabha member Kharge said, "Sanjay Raut runs a party and a newspaper and if from his home Rs 11 lakh have been found then ED has made a case against him on the basis of it, he is being harassed".

He further said that "the government is trying to suppress the opposition if there is an issue with the property then action should be taken according to the law, instead of that he is being questioned for hours." "He is a member of Rajya Sabha, you get to see him every day here this is totally harassment with a motto to finish the opposition. There is a talk going on to finish the opposition with 'Opposition Mukt Parliament' and that's the reason they're doing such things. But Sanjay Raut will fight legally".

While talking about the issues that the Opposition is planning to put up in Parliament he said, there is not a single issue there are many that they will take up in different ways in Parliament. "One is inflation we are already fighting in the Rajya Sabha, and hooch tragedy is an important issue in which a lot of people lost their lives in the home state of the prime minister and home minister," he explained.

"Our members have given notice to the chairman on these issues and we will take it forward." Earlier, a new development in the late wee hours of July 31, an FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar who is a close aide of the Shiv Sena leader.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of IPC. An audio clip of Swapna had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening her. Notably, Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case, for which the Enforcement Directorate detained Raut on Sunday after hours of raids at his residence.

On Sunday, Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut claimed that he had been arrested. Sunil Raut said that Sanjay Raut will be produced before the court on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022