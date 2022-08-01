Kremlin says it is saddened by reported hospitalisation of ex-special envoy Chubais
The Kremlin said on Monday that it was saddened by the reported hospitalisation of Anatoly Chubais, a former special envoy who quit due to the conflict in Ukraine, and wished him a speedy recovery.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia stands ready to assist the ex-presidential adviser, if he appeals for help. Chubais, the former privatisation tsar of post-Soviet Russia, is in intensive care in Europe with a rare immune disorder, two sources close to him told Reuters.
