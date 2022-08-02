Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at CWG: PM Modi
Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated weightlifter Harjinder Kaur for winning a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games and noted that the Indian weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well.
India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.
Luck was on Kaur's side as she was assured of a podium finish after Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.
''Our weightlifting contingent has performed exceptionally well at the Birmingham CWG. Continuing this, Harjinder Kaur wins a Bronze medal. Congratulations to her for this special accomplishment. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours,'' Modi tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joy Eze
- Narendra Modi
- Kaur
- Birmingham
- Bronze
- Indian
- Nigeria
- Commonwealth Games
- India
- Harjinder Kaur
ALSO READ
Police say shooting at Indiana mall killed three people and wounded two before civilian shot, killed gunman, reports AP.
4 killed in shooting at Indiana mall, 2 injured, police say
Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander
Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman