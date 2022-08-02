4 BJP MLAs suspended amid noisy scenes in J’khand Assembly

Amid ruckus by opposition BJP members in Jharkhand Assembly, demanding a debate on corruption, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Tuesday suspended four legislators of the saffron camp till August 4, a day prior to the conclusion of the ongoing monsoon session.

MLAs Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Dhulu Mahto, Jaiprakash Bhai Patel and Randhir Singh were suspended from the House for unruly behavior.

As soon as the proceedings began at 11 am, saffron party MLAs trooped into the well, seeking resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren over graft allegations, and a debate on the issue of corruption.

BJP legislators accused the JMM-led coalition government of looting sand, coal and other mineral resources.

Legislator Biranchi Narayan was heard expressing concern over the chief minister’s aide going to jail. He demanded clarification from Soren in the matter.

''Let there be a discussion in the House on corruption,'' he said.

Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra has been taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into illegal mining.

Amid the din, the speaker was heard saying, ''You are asking for the resignation of the CM... If you want discussion on any subject, there is a procedure for that. Let the question hour take place.'' Despite repeated appeals by Mahato to allow the House to run normally, with a discussion underway on the pitiable condition of Harmu rivulet, the ruckus continued, prompting him to suspend the legislators.

''Your conduct is being witnessed by the House, the state and the country...Members of one party (BJP) is disturbing all parties. I urge you to maintain the dignity of the House. You have every right to oppose but oppose with dignity,'' he said.

Amid uproarious scenes, he adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

The session resumed for a brief period around 12.40 pm only to break for lunch again till 2 pm.

