Pact with centrists makes elections an open race, Italy's PD says

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:02 IST
  • Italy

An alliance agreed between the Democratic Party (PD) and a small centrist group makes the next Italian elections a genuine contest, the PD leader told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I believe the step we have taken today makes this campaign and the upcoming election a truly open race," PD leader Enrico Letta said after he agreed to team up with the Azione party.

The ballot is set for Sept. 25 and polls show a conservative alliance is on course for victory, with the far-right Brothers of Italy set to be the largest single party. Italy's election law favors parties that form broad alliances.

