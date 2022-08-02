Pact with centrists makes elections an open race, Italy's PD says

An alliance agreed between the Democratic Party (PD) and a small centrist group makes the next Italian elections a genuine contest, the PD leader told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I believe the step we have taken today makes this campaign and the upcoming election a truly open race," PD leader Enrico Letta said after he agreed to team up with the Azione party.

The ballot is set for Sept. 25 and polls show a conservative alliance is on course for victory, with the far-right Brothers of Italy set to be the largest single party. Italy's election law favors parties that form broad alliances.

