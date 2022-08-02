Left Menu

Channi's sister-in-law takes premature retirement following transfer

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:37 IST
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's sister-in-law Dr Maninder Kaur has taken premature retirement following her transfer, shortly after the state health minister visited the Kharar civil hospital.

Kaur is the wife of Channi’s brother Dr Manohar Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested as an Independent from Bassi Pathana in the Assembly polls.

She was on July 15 shifted from the Kharar civil hospital to Dhanaula in Barnala district, a day after the visit of Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra to the hospital. She was posted as a senior medical officer at the Kharar civil hospital.

''My wife has taken premature retirement because of personal reasons,'' said Manohar Singh.

Singh said his wife applied for premature retirement on July 15, the day she was transferred.

''We are living in Kharar and we cannot shift to Barnala,'' said Singh.

Jouramajra along with Kharar MLA and minister Anmol Gagan Mann had visited the Kharar hospital last month.

During his visit, Jouramajra had expressed displeasure over a non-functional fan in one of the wards of the hospital and alleged lack of cleanliness in a washroom.

Jouramajra has recently come under fire for ''humiliating'' Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur.

The minister had allegedly forced noted spine specialist to lie on a dirty mattress during an inspection.

After the incident last week, Bahadur quit from the post.

