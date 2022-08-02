Imposing GST on handloom, Khadi products not fair: Telangana Minister KTR
Is this the atmanirbharbharat vocal4local that you preach, KTR tweeted.The TRS party in recent times has stepped up its attack on BJP-led NDA Government and Modi on various issues. Both BJP and TRS are indulging in war of words on several issues.
Stepping up the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the PM has achieved a ''dubious'' distinction by imposing GST on handloom and Khadi products.
''Sri Mahatma Gandhi Ji had used Charkha as a symbol of #AtmaNirbharta & to inculcate #Swadeshi spirit Now Sri Modi Ji has achieved the dubious distinction as the 1st PM who imposed GST on Handloom & Khadi products. Is this the #atmanirbharbharat & #vocal4local that you preach?,'' KTR tweeted.
The TRS party in recent times has stepped up its attack on BJP-led NDA Government and Modi on various issues. Both BJP and TRS are indulging in war of words on several issues.
