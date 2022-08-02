UK's Truss says world will be a safer place after Al Qaeda leader's death
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:15 IST
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that the world would be a safer place following the United States' killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan.
"The world will be a safer place following the US's successful operation against Ayman al-Zawihiri," Truss said on Twitter.
