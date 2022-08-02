Jharkhand Assembly passes Rs 3,437 cr supplementary budget

The Jharkhand Assembly on Tuesday passed a Rs 3,436.56 crore supplementary budget for the current fiscal by voice vote.

The House rejected a cut motion brought by the AJSU party legislator Lambodar Mahto.

Replying to questions by members during the discussion on the supplementary budget, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said this was placed before the House for the interest of the state as several things which were left out in the original budget have been accommodated in the latest document. The FM tabled the supplementary budget for 2022-23 on Monday. It has a provision of Rs 1,436 crore for the plan head, Rs 556 crore for the establishment, Rs 197 crore for the central scheme, Rs 1,006 crore for the state share items and Rs 252 crore for the centrally sponsored programme.

Provisions to the tune of Rs 624 crore and Rs 465 crore have been made for the panchayati raj and health department respectively.

Earlier, replying to a query during the question hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said the education department has taken action against officials concerned after the complaints of weekly holidays being changed from Sunday to Friday in some schools in the minority-dominated areas were received.

He was replying in place of state Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto who was airlifted to Chennai for treatment on Monday night due to health issues.

Mahto, 56, underwent a lung transplant at a Chennai hospital last year after his organ could not function properly following the COVID-19 infection.

