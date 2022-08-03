Left Menu

Ukraine president asks gov't to study legalising same-sex marriages

Parliament passed legislation in 2015 to ban discrimination in the workplace, but it does not allow for same-sex marriage. Zelenskiy - who noted the government was already looking at the legalisation of same-sex relationships - was responding to an electronic petition pressing specifically for the legalisation of same sex marriages.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 00:36 IST
Ukraine president asks gov't to study legalising same-sex marriages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday asked his government to look into whether same-sex marriages should be legalised but said there would be no move as long as the war with Russia continued. Kyiv has increased support for LGBTQ+ rights since Western-backed leaders came to power in 2014. Parliament passed legislation in 2015 to ban discrimination in the workplace, but it does not allow for same-sex marriage.

Zelenskiy - who noted the government was already looking at the legalisation of same-sex relationships - was responding to an electronic petition pressing specifically for the legalisation of same sex marriages. "I asked Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal to address the issue raised in the electronic petition and to inform me of relevant decisions," he said in an official decree.

He noted the Ukrainian constitution defined marriage as being between a man and a woman and said that during wartime, no changes could be made. According to a survey by the sociological group "Rating" published in August 2021, 47% of Ukrainian respondents had a negative view of the LGBTQ+ community.

Russia has criminalised "propagandising" non-traditional sexual orientations to children since 2013. The law has been used to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
2
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022