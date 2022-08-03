Left Menu

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigns from Congress

Putting an end to suspense and speculation, senior Congress leader MLA from Telangana's Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the Congress party and also as a legislator.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-08-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 07:19 IST
Rajagopal Reddy. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Putting an end to suspense and speculation, senior Congress leader MLA from Telangana's Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the Congress party and also as a legislator. Reddy said he will seek an appointment with the Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker and submit his resignation in one or two days. Rajgopal Reddy is the younger brother of Komatreddy Venkat Reddy who is a senior Congress leader and MP from the Bhongir constituency.

"I am unhappy. Even people who voted for me are also unhappy. Is Munugodu not in Telangana? I have got nothing in the last three years as an MLA. I have tried my best to bring our issues to the limelight, but it's unfortunate that the state government didn't care about our issues," Reddy said while addressing a press conference. "Congress leaders are saying that the party will take action against me. What will they do? I have given my life to the Congress party. I fought for the party, however, they made a man who has been against the party all his life, to be the Telangana Congress president," he said in an apparent reference to Revanth Reddy.

The rumours are rife that he may join the BJP, however, he has not confirmed it yet. Notably, Reddy recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

After the resignation of Reddy to the Congress party, the AICC has approved the constitution of a strategy and campaign committee for the Munugode Assembly Constituency with immediate effect. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

