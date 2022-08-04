Senegal ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority: electoral commission

Senegal's ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a legislative election on July 31, securing 82 out of 165 seats, the electoral commission said on Thursday.

The results reflect growing acrimony towards President Macky Sall, fuelled in part by his refusal to rule out breaching term limits by running for a third mandate in 2024. BBY lost 43 seats from the 125 it secured in the last legislative poll.

Main opposition coalition Yewwi Askane Wi won 56 seats, while its ally Wallu Senegal won 24 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)