BoE's Bailey says he will fulfill his term whoever next UK PM is

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday he would see out his full term in the job whatever happens under Britain's next prime minister.

Asked about a review of the BoE's remit planned by Liz Truss, the leading candidate to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson next month, Bailey said he was open to discussing with the government how the bank should operate.

"I actually don't think from what I see that I think there is a large desire in this country to question central bank independence, but I'm very happy to discuss with the new government you know, the details and the nature of the regime that's in place," he told BBC radio.

