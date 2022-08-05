West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, and the two leaders were believed to have discussed a host of issues.

Banerjee arrived here on a four-day visit on Thursday.

Her party sources earlier said she would discuss multiple issues with the prime minister, including GST dues to West Bengal.

The Prime Minister's Office posted a picture of the two leaders meeting.

