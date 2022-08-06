Dumper collides with pilot car of Assam Assembly Dy Speaker in Sikkim

The pilot car of Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin met with an accident in Sikkim while he was on his way to Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Saturday.

Momin, who was on a visit to the Himalayan state, was returning to Assam and was on his way to the airport when a dumper came from the wrong side and collided with the pilot vehicle at Ranipal, the Deputy Speaker tweeted.

The driver of the vehicle received minor injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

''Pilot car driver Roshan had a minor injury and was sent to the hospital after I examined him'', Momin, who is a doctor, said.

The Deputy Speaker has since returned to Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)