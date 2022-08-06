TN Guv, CM Stalin greet Jagdeep Dhankar
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday greeted Jagdeep Dhankar for winning the vice presidential election.
Dhankhar won the poll bagging 528 votes against his rival candidate Margaret Alva's 182.
''Governor Thiru R N Ravi extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to Thiru Jagdeep Dhankar, @jdhankhar1 on him being elected the Vice-President of India,'' a Raj Bhavan tweet said.
Stalin, while greeting the Vice-President elect, hoped ''the ideals enshrined in our Constitution will be upheld during your tenure besides strengthening the democratic debates in the Upper House.'' ''Congratulations and best wishes to Thiru @jdhankhar1 on being elected as the Vice President of India,'' Stalin tweeted.
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss also congratulated Dhankar.
