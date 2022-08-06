Kerala CM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was elected as the 14th Vice President of India.
Vijayan expressed hope that Dhankhar will guide the country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution.
Dhankhar, 71, defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva and will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.
''Congratulations to @jdhankhar1 on being elected as the Vice President of India. Hope he can guide our country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution,'' Vijayan tweeted.
Dhankhar got 528 votes against Alva's 182 in the election held on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-origin man in US sentenced to nearly 4 years in jail for running fraud COVID-19 scheme
India, UK ink pact recognising each other's higher education qualifications
Green Travel: The Machan is now India's First Carbon Neutral Resort
World Athletics Championships: Eldhose Paul becomes first Indian to qualify for triple jump final
India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 201.30 crore