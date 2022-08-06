Left Menu

Kerala CM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:08 IST
Kerala CM congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was elected as the 14th Vice President of India.

Vijayan expressed hope that Dhankhar will guide the country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Dhankhar, 71, defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva and will take oath as the next vice president on August 11, a day after incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu's tenure ends.

''Congratulations to @jdhankhar1 on being elected as the Vice President of India. Hope he can guide our country forward by strengthening the values enshrined in the Constitution,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Dhankhar got 528 votes against Alva's 182 in the election held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

