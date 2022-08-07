TDP chief meets President Droupadi Murmu
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid a visit to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. During the meeting, the TDP chief said his party extended ''unconditional support'' to Murmu in the presidential elections and congratulated her on the victory, according to a statement from the party.
Naidu is in the national capital to attend the Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav, a 75-week grand celebration launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.
