Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza
Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 07-08-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 08:19 IST
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip. "Al-Quds Brigades (Jerusalem Brigades) mourns the leader Khaled Mansour, member of the security council and the commander of the southern region (of Gaza Strip) who was martyred as a result of an Israeli air strike yesterday (Saturday)," the group said in a statement.
Al-Quds Brigades is the armed wing of the group.
