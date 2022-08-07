Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 13:11 IST
Dhankhar to meet V-P Naidu this evening
vice president elect Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A day after winning the vice presidential election, Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Sunday meet outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Dhankhar will reach the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas this evening to call on Naidu.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar will take oath as the 14th Vice President of India a day after.

National Democratic Alliance candidate Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice presidential elections, with 528 votes against joint Opposition pick Margaret Alva's 182 votes.

