Dhankhar to meet V-P Naidu this evening

A day after winning the vice presidential election, Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Sunday meet outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Dhankhar will reach the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas this evening to call on Naidu.

Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar will take oath as the 14th Vice President of India a day after.

National Democratic Alliance candidate Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice presidential elections, with 528 votes against joint Opposition pick Margaret Alva's 182 votes.

