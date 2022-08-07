Dhankhar to meet V-P Naidu this evening
- Country:
- India
A day after winning the vice presidential election, Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Sunday meet outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Dhankhar will reach the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas this evening to call on Naidu.
Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar will take oath as the 14th Vice President of India a day after.
National Democratic Alliance candidate Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice presidential elections, with 528 votes against joint Opposition pick Margaret Alva's 182 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Margaret Alva's
- India
- Dhankhar
- Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Naidu
ALSO READ
USAID chief Samantha Power to visit India from July 25-27
India beat WI by 3 runs in 1st ODI
India beat West Indies by three runs in first ODI to take 1-0 lead in three-match series.
India pull off last ball win over West Indies in first ODI
India beats West Indies by three runs in last-ball thriller, take 1-0 lead in ODI series